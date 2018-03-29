Father-son builder duo booked for cheating Mumbai flat buyers

A father-son builder duo were booked for allegedly cheating four people of Rs1.8 crore by promising them flats in privately redeveloped buildings in Mumbai.

Incidentally, earlier in March, the duo was arrested by the Andheri police in a similar cheating case and have two more FIRs against them at Worli police station and Vanrai police station.

According to the Dindoshi police, since October 2012, the accused – Chintan Zaveri, 41, and his father Arun Zaveri, 73 – collected money from four buyers by promising them flats in privately redeveloped properties in areas like Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Andheri within two to three years.

The duo ran Ashana Constructions and collected money at their office in Karishma Plaza on Pushpa Park Road in Malad (East). As more time passed by, the flat buyers confronted them and found that they had sold the redevelopment rights to some other builder.

They then approached the Dindoshi police where an FIR was filed for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the IPC by Jayesh Parekh, 62. The other three victims were made witnesses.

Cops said the duo preferred people who paid in cash and gave them receipts, agreements and security cum allotment letters.