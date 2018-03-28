Fees not paid, don’t provide security for IPL matches in Maharashtra: PAC

HT Correspondent

The public accounts committee (PAC) of the legislature has rapped the state government over non-payment of security fees for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches across the state.

The committee in its report suggested the government not to provide security to matches if payments for security fees are not made in time. The committee also directed to start the recovery process for pending security fees immediately and avoid giving concessions for IPL matches, considering them as a commercial activity.

The report was tabled before the state Assembly during zero hour by PAC chairman Gopaldas Agrawal.

“It was observed that most of the recovery of pending security fees was made after Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) raised objection in its report in 2012-13 and after PAC started hearing on the matter. IPL matches are purely commercial activity and earn lots of money. There is no need of keeping security fees pending with them. The department should take initiative to recover all the pending security fees from IPL. Even if the fees are not paid, the department should decide on not providing security for the matches. However, while doing so the department should ensure that the law and order is maintained,” the report stated.

According to the report, a total of Rs4.39 crore was pending from various cricket associations for IPL matches. Of which Rs2.65 crore was pending with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rs20 lakh was pending with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Rs1.54 crore was pending with Vidarbha Cricket Association (Rural). Most of the amount was paid after CAG and later PAC took up the issue, said the report.

The report further objected to the concession of Rs82 lakh in security fees provided for IPL matches held in Pune. Sahara Adventure Sports Limited, a franchise of IPL, was supposed to pay Rs1.94 crore as security fees for IPL matches held in Pune. However, on the request of the firm, the amount was reduced to Rs1.12 crore. “Being a complete commercial activity, the IPL matched need not to give any concessions in the security fees,” the report recommended.