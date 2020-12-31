e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Fines to sprinklers: MMRDA's plans to make BKC air better

Fines to sprinklers: MMRDA’s plans to make BKC air better

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:16 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Intending to curb air pollution owing to infrastructure works in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued directives to all contractors, failing implementation of which, will invite penalties.

MMRDA is also looking at curbing illegal parking in the commercial complex by charging a fine of ₹1,000 from January 2020. According to officials, the metropolitan commissioner has ordered the use of water sprinklers at construction sites.

“BKC houses a casting yard where construction is carried out through the day. The supervisor has been instructed to use sprinklers, failing which a daily fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed.”

Contractors have also been asked to make sure that tyres of vehicles leaving the yard are cleaned of muck. Contractors working on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation’s (MMRC) Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) line have been directed to take measures to curb air pollution. Apart from this, organisers conducting events at MMRDA Grounds will be asked to use sprinklers before undertaking any work and will have to ensure the area is cleaned post the event.

Additionally, MMRDA had decided to revise the fines for illegal parking at Bandra-Kurla Complex. The charges have been increased from ₹800 to ₹1,000, effective from January, an MMRDA official said.

The decisions were taken in a review committee meeting held on December 26. The commissioner has also directed officials to submit weekly progress reports on these measures.

