Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 09, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai’s Malad, no casualties reported

Four fire engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot in Mumbai’s Malad, no casualties have been reported so far.

mumbai Updated: Dec 09, 2018 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai fire,Malad fire,Malad west
A fire broke out at a godown near Daulat School in Mumbai’s Malad west area Sunday afternoon. (ANI Photo/Twitter)

A fire broke out at a godown near Daulat School in Mumbai’s Malad west area Sunday afternoon.

Four fire engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:54 IST

tags

more from mumbai