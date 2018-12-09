Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai’s Malad, no casualties reported
Four fire engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot in Mumbai’s Malad, no casualties have been reported so far.mumbai Updated: Dec 09, 2018 17:59 IST
A fire broke out at a godown near Daulat School in Mumbai’s Malad west area Sunday afternoon.
Four fire engines and three jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot.
The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far.
First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:54 IST