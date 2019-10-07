e-paper
Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai’s Lower Parel

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has pressed four fire engines, three water tankers and an ambulance to the spot.

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:57 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Fire engines from the Lower Parel and Worli fire station have been rushed to the spot.
Fire engines from the Lower Parel and Worli fire station have been rushed to the spot.(Getty Images/ Representative Image)
         

A fire broke out at an industrial estate in South Mumbai on Monday. The blaze was reported at A to Z industrial estate on Ganpati Rao Kadam road in Lower Parel at 9.52 am.

No injuries have been reported in the incident as of yet. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has pressed four fire engines, three water tankers and an ambulance to the spot.

An officer from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department said, “There are some slum shanties, and some offices space where the fire started. It is a level 1 - minor fire at present and fire fighting is underway. No injury reports have surfaced yet.”

Fire engines from the Lower Parel and Worli fire stations have been rushed to the spot.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:46 IST

