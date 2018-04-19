Fire breaks out in Thane school, extinguishers on premises defunct

A fire broke out in the basement of Universal High School at Brahmand, in Thane, on Thursday morning.

No casualties were reported and students were safely evacuated. The Regional Disaster Management Cell and the fire brigade reached the spot with three fire engines and a quick rescue van after the fire broke out around 9am while the school was in session. Senior fire officials were at the spot.

“The fire was huge and occurred because of an electrical spark in the store room in the school basement. Around 2,000 students including the staff were evacuated. The fire was doused within 25 to 30 minutes and was followed by the cooling operation,” said Shashikant Kale, chief fire officer, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The school has neither accepted, nor denied the short circuit. HT visited the school but was not allowed to enter. Despite repeated attempts, principal Syamali Chowdhury was not available for comments.

According to Kale, fire extinguishers placed in the school were dysfunctional and were at the top floor of the school, which is illegal. “The investigation is being carried out to find the exact reason of the fire. The school has been asked to submit the fire safety documents, as the most of the fire extinguishers in the school were dysfunctional,” he said.

“The incident could have been major. Fire officials should investigate all safety norms which the school has to follow to ensure the security of our children,” said the parent of a student from Universal High School.

Parents of the school students learnt about the incident after the news was circulated on a WhatsApp group. “I was on my way towards office, when I got to know about the same on a school WhatsApp group. By the time I inquired about it, the fire had been doused and the classes had resumed. I was informed that the children had been safely evacuated,” said another parent of a student from the school, requesting anonymity.