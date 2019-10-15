Fire in Andheri high-rise, 68 rescued

mumbai

At least 68 people had to be rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) after a fire broke at Peninsula Business Park in Andheri (West) on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 12.48pm at the ground-plus-22-storey commercial building on Veera Desai Road and was extinguished by 4.25pm.

Of the 68 rescued, seven people complained of suffocation. While two of them received treatment from the paramedics at the spot, the other five were sent to Kokilaben Hospital and discharged after treatment.

As per preliminary information, the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit in the air conditioning system. However, the MFB said it will only confirm the same after the inquiry is completed.

Ninad Siddhaye, father of 16-year-old Riya, who was inside the building at the time, said, “My daughter was rehearsing for her drama on the third floor when the fire broke out. She saw smoke and immediately ran downstairs. There were about 15 to 20 students with her at the time.”

MFB said the fire was not major but as it was a weekday, the building had many people inside and posed a higher risk. Four fire engines, a quick-rescue van, three jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders and a fire-fighting jet were used in the operation and six ambulances were kept on standby.

PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, “The fire system of the building was functional. Thus, the blaze was extinguished within a short time. It is important to maintain the fire-fighting system of a building to preserve the safety of lives and property.”

The blaze in Andheri occurred a day after a fire at a commercial building in Grant Road led to the death of a 22-year-old man. Six others were also injured in the major blaze which broke out at Aditya Arcade on Sunday morning.

