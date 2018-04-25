Fire in Navi Mumbai MIDC burns down 5 companies; 3 injured rushed to hospital

A fire broke out in a chemical company in Navi Mumbai’s Khairne MIDC area and spread rapidly to four other factories in the area in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police sources said at least three people were rushed to hospital with burn injuries, but there is no confirmation of any fatalities.

The blaze is said to have razed four of the companies to the ground and destroyed property worth crores of rupees.

The affected companies, identified as Alma, Vaishnavi, Naralabs, Proton and Naik Environment, are located along Thane-Belapur Road.

The raging fire could be seen for miles and there were frequent sounds of explosions, officials and eyewitnesses said.

“The fire broke out shortly after 2 am at Alma. We rushed the MIDC fire brigades to the spot first, and called fire engines from Vashi, Airoli, CBD Belapur and Panvel,” said an MIDC fire officer, who did not wish to be named. “As the fire spread to other companies, fire engines from Mumbai and Thane were also called in, as well as from Reliance.”

By 6 am, the blaze had completely razed four companies, and fire-fighting was underway at Naik Environment. The fire is under control, but cooling operations are expected to take several more hours before which officials cannot enter the properties to check for fatalities and damages.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the fire official said.