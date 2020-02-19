Fireman allows eatery to run without licence, caught accepting bribe

mumbai

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:17 IST

Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a fireman for allegedly accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper in exchange of allowing him to run an eatery without the requisite license.

The accused Vijay Prakash Devre, 39, is an assistant station officer of the Mumbai fire brigade attached with the G north ward in Dadar (West).

According to the complainant, he was seeking requisite clearance from the civic body to run his eatery. He has acquired a Gumasta License, a legal obligation under Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Act. He further required necessary clearances and licenses from health and fire department.

“The complainant inquired with Devre about the procedure, but Devre told him he would allow to run it without any license for ₹5,000,” said an ACB officer.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB on Monday. The agency verified the bribe demand and laid a trap in which Devre was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. ACB has registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.