e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Fireman allows eatery to run without licence, caught accepting bribe

Fireman allows eatery to run without licence, caught accepting bribe

mumbai Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:17 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a fireman for allegedly accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper in exchange of allowing him to run an eatery without the requisite license.

The accused Vijay Prakash Devre, 39, is an assistant station officer of the Mumbai fire brigade attached with the G north ward in Dadar (West).

According to the complainant, he was seeking requisite clearance from the civic body to run his eatery. He has acquired a Gumasta License, a legal obligation under Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Act. He further required necessary clearances and licenses from health and fire department.

“The complainant inquired with Devre about the procedure, but Devre told him he would allow to run it without any license for ₹5,000,” said an ACB officer.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB on Monday. The agency verified the bribe demand and laid a trap in which Devre was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. ACB has registered a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

top news
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News