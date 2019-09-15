First phase of Thane waterfront project to be ready in December

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:12 IST

With the Bombay high court recently giving its nod for the development of eight waterfronts in Thane, the civic commissioner is pushing to complete the first phase of the project before December this year.

In the first phase, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to develop stretches of 300 to 500 metres along each waterfront. Promenades, walkways, gazebos, ghats and seating arrangement will be built.

The project was stalled due to a petition filed by environmentalists, opposing the project.

Last week, the Bombay high court asked TMC to go ahead with the waterfront project provided it has all permissions and also complies to all the 12 Maharashtra Coastal Zonal Management Authority’s (MCZMA) conditions.

The court had also given directives to the MCZMA to supervise the work and visit the site every six months to check if the norms are followed. TMC assured the court that all permissions have been taken and not a single tree would be affected in the project.

The petition was filed by activist Rohit Joshi along with NGO Vanashakti, claiming that the reclamation of land for Gaimukh chowpatty had led to flooding at Gaimukh during heavy rain.

The petitioners also claimed that mangroves were destroyed as TMC dumped debris. They also alleged that TMC had no permission for the waterfront project.

A TMC official requesting anonymity said, “The court has asked us to go ahead with the project after ensuring the project does not affect the environment. The project aims at conserving, protecting and beautifying creek fronts in the city. The project is undertaken under the Smart City Limited which has approved the plan of all the eight waterfronts. MCZMA also had given its approval for the project in March.”

The court had stayed the project for more than a year after the petition was filed. “We had filed a petition in the court, seeking permission to start work on August 9. The court approved our petition on September 9. Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal met officials to chalk out the plan. Information on all permissions will be displayed at all waterfronts. He also gave directives to complete the first phase in December.”

TMC has completed the first phase of Gaimukh chowpatty while the work of Retibunder chowpatty is underway.

