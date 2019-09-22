First-year junior college final round schedule out; admissions begin tomorrow

mumbai

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST

The state education department on Saturday released an official schedule on its website — https://mumbai.11thadmission.net — for the final first-come-first-served (FCFS) round for junior college admissions that will begin from September 23.

Students who have still not been admitted to any college, those who have cancelled their previous admission or were rejected by colleges, those who recently passed their July exams with ATKT and who cleared exams from the earlier semester are eligible for this round, for which, the admissions will conclude on October 1.

“We had queries from several students if the admission process would begin again. Most of these were repeaters who got their results in August. Many had not even taken the admission booklets so far. Thus, a final chance will be given to such students, as there are several vacant seats,” said an official from the state education department.

Admissions under the FCFS round will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, all students who have passed the exams will be eligible to apply. This will be followed by a round for students who have appeared for ATKT. While most colleges started their academic year in the first week of August, with the results of SSC supplementary exams being declared only on August 30, two additional admission rounds were announced for repeater students.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST