Foot overbridge collapses in Vashi; 2 injured

Two people were injured as a part of the floor of a foot overbridge (FoB), which connects two areas of Vashi, collapsed at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Sarvesh Pal, 23, and Jitendra Pal, 23, both friends who live in Kopri, have been admitted to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital in Vashi. “Both the victims are in the ICCU. Sarvesh’s condition is serious,” said Dr Prashant Javade, NMMC medical superintendent.

Inaugurated in 2000, the FOB connects the mini-seashore area in sector 10A of Vashi to Sagar Vihar area in sector 8 along the Vashi creek.

The mini-seashore area has a walkway, while Sagar Vihar area has a garden. Both the areas are used by morning and evening walkers.

Following the incident, the fire department and police have shut the bridge.

The FoB runs over a stormwater drain and the pumping station of mini-seashore holding pond that pumps the water through the drain into the creek.

Ramkaran Saroj, a pump operator, said, “Suddenly, the bridge collapsed, taking two people down. We rushed to rescue the two who got buried under the debris. One of them had serious head injuries, while the other suffered injuries to his chest. Thankfully, the victims fell on the open ground and not into the stormwater drain area, which is covered with slush.”

NMMC additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Patil said, “NMMC city engineer and other civic officials have inspected the area. We have barricaded the bridge to ensure no one uses it. We will conduct an inquiry to find out the cause.”

Navi Mumbai Congress president Anil Kaushik who visited the spot said that he will file a police complaint against civic officials for lethargy.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 06:26 IST