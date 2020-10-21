e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Formulate strategy to start FYJC admissions: Petition urges Bombay HC

Formulate strategy to start FYJC admissions: Petition urges Bombay HC

mumbai Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:10 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
         

An advocate, who is also a parent of a teenager, has moved the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to the state to formulate a strategy to resume first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions.

The petitioner has stated that as the process was stalled due to a September-9 interim stay on Maratha reservation by the Supreme Court (SC), nearly 2.3 lakh students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the petitioner’s daughter, were facing an uncertain future.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Saxena stated that due to the various delays, 2.32 lakh students including his daughter are under stress about securing admission and completing their syllabus for the year.

In light of this, the petition was seeking directions to the government of Maharashtra to formulate a strategy to restart the admission process at the earliest as students and their parents have already suffered much due to the pandemic.

Saxena moved a praecipe for urgent hearing of the petition and is expecting it to come up in due course.

top news
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In