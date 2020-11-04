e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Four arrested for murdering 18-year-old at Mumbai’s Powai lake

Four arrested for murdering 18-year-old at Mumbai’s Powai lake

mumbai Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Officers of unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested three men for allegedly killing an eighteen-year-old man at Powai lake over a petty fight on October 20.

According to the crime branch, the victim Tanvir Nadaf was roaming on the Powai lake promenade when he bumped into one of the accused. The man got angry and began fighting with Nadaf.

When Nadaf retaliated, the accused called two of his accomplices. The three men, identified as Vinod Nandlal Thakur, Shashank Ramchandra Jadhav and Nikesh Gangaram Jadhav then beat Nadaf up and left him bleeding at the promenade.

Later, Nadaf’s friend noticed him lying at the promenade and rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital. After giving police his statement, Nadaf succumbed to his injuries on October 21.

The police and the crime branch were on the lookout for the accused based on the descriptions provided by Nadaf.

On Monday, officers found Nikesh roaming in the vicinity of Powai lake. They detained and questioned him to find out that on October 2, Nadaf had robbed a mobile phone and some documents from Nikesh who was on duty at a private security firm.

“Nikesh told us that he had seen Nadaf’s face while he was fleeing the scene after the theft,” said Vinay Ghorpade, senior police inspector of Unit 10.

Nikesh further told police that on October 20, when they spotted Nadaf near Powai lake, they tied him up with a rope and beat him up.

