Four arrested for robbing a senior citizen of Rs4 lakh in south Mumbai

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a senior citizen of cash and ornaments worth Rs4 lakh at her flat in Tardeo.

One of the robbers posed as a courier boy to gain entry into her flat, according to the Tardeo police. The police refused to reveal the identity of the absconding impersonator.

The robbers were helped by an insider, Gangadhar Shetty, 22, who works as a cook in the same building. The rest arrested accused were identified as Suresh Chand, 23; Arjun Rawal, 24; and Jitesh Nayak, 27. All of them are from Odisha and live in Dadar and Thane.

Virendra Mishra, deputy commissioner of Zone 3, said the police have recovered part of the booty. Rita Shroff, 69, lives with her husband Sharad Shroff, who is a doctor, on the third floor of Kaitty Terrace on Slater Road. The incident took place on March 6. Sharad left for the clinic at 9.45am.

At 1.15pm, Rita answered the doorbell and found a courier boy. Rita called her husband who told her that he has not ordered any item online.

“The man requested for a glass of water. Rita opened the door and gave him the glass by opening the safety door. He pushed her back and gained entry into the house. His three partners, who were lying in wait, followed him,” said an officer. The four men took her to the bedroom, and tied and gagged her at knife-point. They looted cash and ornaments worth Rs4lakh from the cupboards and fled.

Worried as his wife did not answer his phone calls, Sharad called his neighbour to check on her. The neighbour found Rita tied in a corner in the bedroom. He informed Sharad and the police.

The society does not have CCTV cameras. “The accused escaped in two taxis. They changed taxis and local trains a number of times. In Dadar, a CCTV camera installed in a shop captured the accused. The four men were finally arrested a few days ago from Vashi,” said the officer.

“Shetty works as cook in the same building. He had given a tip-off to the accused about the routine of the couple. One accused is still wanted in the case,” said Arun Thorat, assistant inspector of Tardeo police station. All accused are in police custody till April 5.

For complaints, senior citizens can call special helpline 1090 or police control room number — 22621855, 22621983, 22625020, 22641449 and 22620111.

65-yr-old kills husband over affairs

A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife over his extra-marital affairs in Chembur on Sunday. She was arrested.

Chottelal Maurya, a resident of Krishna Menon chawl on PY Thorat Road in Chembur, lived with his wife Dhanudevi, 65. He is survived by two daughters and four sons. One of the sons lives in Dubai, while the rest are in Mumbai and Thane. “The doctors said he was hit on his forehead with a blunt object, which was possibly used only once,” said Vijay Khaire, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station. Doctors told police that there was a deep gash on his forehead. Based on the observation of the doctors and the post mortem report, the Tilak Nagar police registered a murder case on Monday.

The police zeroed on Dhanudevi. “It was revealed that nobody entered the house from outside,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police,Zone 6. “Today she (Dhanudevi) confessed the crime and said that she did this because of his illicit relations with two women. She hit him with a paver block when he was sleeping after lunch.”

The Maurya couple owns four shops and live in a room above them. The couple also sold onions and potatoes on a handcart near their house.

Dhanudevi had earlier cooked up a story stating that she had left the house after serving him food to visit the tailor shop located beneath their room. When she returned in around 40 minutes, she found him lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm.