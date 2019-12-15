Fraudster poses as CISF officer, dupes man of ₹6L, held

mumbai

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:53 IST

A 23-year-old man, who masqueraded himself as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, was arrested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Friday for cheating a Matunga resident of ₹6 lakh.

The accused, Asif Khan, posted a fraudulent advertisement on an online shopping website, stating that he wants to sell a four-wheeler, in June. When a Matunga resident contacted him, Khan posed as a CISF officer and even sent him fake images in uniform to gain trust. Khan even prepared a fake identity card. The complainant found the cost of the vehicle lucrative. He then transferred ₹6 lakh through an e-commerce payment system after which Khan went incommunicado. Later, police tracked Khan using his account details. The police have not ruled out the possibility of Khan having cheated many people in this way.