e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Fraudster poses as CISF officer, dupes man of ₹6L, held

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old man, who masqueraded himself as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, was arrested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Friday for cheating a Matunga resident of ₹6 lakh.

The accused, Asif Khan, posted a fraudulent advertisement on an online shopping website, stating that he wants to sell a four-wheeler, in June. When a Matunga resident contacted him, Khan posed as a CISF officer and even sent him fake images in uniform to gain trust. Khan even prepared a fake identity card. The complainant found the cost of the vehicle lucrative. He then transferred ₹6 lakh through an e-commerce payment system after which Khan went incommunicado. Later, police tracked Khan using his account details. The police have not ruled out the possibility of Khan having cheated many people in this way.

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 dead, several hurt in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh blaze days after Anaj Mandi fire
3 dead, several hurt in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh blaze days after Anaj Mandi fire
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News