Fresh non-bailable warrant issued against Zakir Naik

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:23 IST

Acting on the request of the Enforcement Directorate, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Wednesday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant (NBW) against televangelist Zakir Naik.

The court had summoned Naik, taking cognisance of the complaint filed by ED in July against Dubai-based jeweller Abdul Kadir Najmudin Sathak, who was booked for helping Naik raise and divert funds. In response to the summons, Sayed moved a plea before the court on Friday, seeking two months for compliance.

ED counsel Sanjana Sharma objected, terming it another attempt to evade the process of law. The ED then on Monday moved a fresh plea seeking NBW against Naik.

“Our application for two month to appear before court was rejected and this warrant is now being issued. We will challenge it in the high court,” said Zakir Naik’s lawyer Taraq Sayed.

The ED has alleged that Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) had organised Peace Conferences in Mumbai between 2007 and 2011, in which he attempted to convert people and incite terrorist acts. “The said conferences were planned, organised, funded and promoted by the IRF and people of other religions were openly converted to Islam by Naik,” the ED said in a statement. “His inflammatory speeches and lectures have inspired and incited a number of Muslim youths in India to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts...His thoughts created disharmony among various faiths and created hatred amongst people.”

The ED booked Naik in 2016, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against him. He has since been charged with promoting enmity between different groups, delivering hate speeches and money laundering.

The first charge sheet was filed in 2017. So far, two of Naik’s associates have been arrested in the case. Aamir Gazdar, who allegedly helped Naik route money from Saudi Arabia to India, was arrested in 2017, while jeweller Najmuddin Sathak was arrested in March this year.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:23 IST