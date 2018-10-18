From underwater suites to infinity pool: Inside Angriya, India’s first luxury cruise ship

Angriya, India’s first luxury cruise ship, is all set for its inauguration on October 20 at Mumbai. Union minister for shipping Nitin Gadkari and Mahrashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag-off the cruise which will operate between Mumbai and Goa. The commercial operations will, however, begin from October 24.

Captain Nitin Dhond outside Angriya, India’s first luxury cruise ship. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The cruise will make four trips a week between the two ports, starting at 4.30pm on alternate days from Mumbai and reach Goa around 8am the next day. There will be no halts in between.

A view of the control room at Angriya (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Named after the first Maratha Navy Admiral Kanhoji Angre and the Angria bank coral reef near Vijaydurg, the luxury ship has 104 rooms, divided into eight different categories. It has a dormitory, deluxe rooms and luxury suites . The dormitory has bunk beds, while rooms have single and double beds. The cruise has luxury rooms on the underwater level as well.

A view of the luxury suite in Angriya (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

In addition, Angriya has two restaurants, six bars, a swimming pool and an underwater-level spa.

The Infinity pool on Angriya. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Preparations under way on board Angriya, Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

It can accommodate 399 passengers and will have 67 crew members including hospitality and marine crew.

The kitchen at Angriya , India's first domestic cruise. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The ticket price ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the room category with breakfast, dinner and snacks thrown in.

