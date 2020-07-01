e-paper
FYJC pre-admission process to start today

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:44 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
The state education department will commence the pre-admission process for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) starting July 1. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the pre-admission and the admission process will be conducted online this year.

From Tuesday, junior colleges will be allowed to make changes to details such as intake capacity and subjects offered on the online portal for FYJC admissions.

“Colleges which have registered last year will get messages with their usernames and passwords which can be used for logging in to the portal and changes if any, can be made,” said a circular released by the department on Monday.

This year, training for the admission processes will be given to junior colleges through video conference. While the training in Mumbai will be held on Tuesday, for Thane and Navi Mumbai it will be held on July 2.

The government has simplified the admission for FYJC this year by scrapping the first come first served rounds and the zero round for bifocal admissions. The education department is now working on solutions to ensure the equivalence of scores across boards. This year, while the state board cancelled the last paper for Class 10 exams and decided to give average marks to students, the ICSE board will now allow students in the state to be scored on their previous scores. All papers of CBSE have been conducted in the state and students will be marked accordingly. “Talks are on at the government level to ensure that all students are at the same level for admissions,” said a senior official at the department.

Results of SSC (Class 10) exams are expected to be out by the end of July and the admission process will begin in August.

