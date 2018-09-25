Ganeshotsav in Mumbai: Bappa gets a grand, less noisy farewell

Noise levels on Anant Chaturdashi, the eleventh and final day of Ganeshotsav, observed on Sunday were at its lowest in the last six years, said anti-noise campaigners. The highest noise level in the city was recorded in Santacruz, in police presence, at 113.9 decibel (dB) – equivalent to a chainsaw or a live rock concert. The second highest noise level was recorded near Shobha Hotel, Matunga (110 dB ), followed by Atria Mall, Worli (109.6dB) and Sion Circle (108.4dB).

Last year, the highest noise level was recorded at 119.8 dB, according to Awaaz Foundation. However, residents of Girgaum, Juhu and Worli said noise levels were much higher this year as live band performances had replaced sound-amplifying systems. “While the 12-pm deadline was not breached, the noise was unbearable from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, with firecrackers and loud music forcing our windows to vibrate,” said Rajesh Kadam, Girgaum resident.

Girgaum chowpatty, where most major Sarvajanik idols were immersed, saw the use of loudspeakers well beyond the 12pm deadline owing to political processions.

The Bombay high court (HC) last week refused to lift the ban on use of hi-tech sound-amplifying systems such as disc jockeys (DJ) imposed by the state government.

The main sources of noise on Sunday included traditional instruments such as drums, dhols and banjos that were amplified via loudspeakers, said anti-noise campaigners.

“There has been a shift this year in the political mindset related to issues such as noise pollution and the readings stand testimony,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation. “This is the reason noise levels are lower this year. Noise-related complaints over the past decade made it a movement across the city.”

“The mandals had been asked to strictly comply with Bombay HC guidelines, including the ban imposed on sound-amplifying systems. Wherever violations were observed, action was taken against mandal members. The list of violations across all 11 days will be compiled and submitted to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and HC,” said a senior official from the Mumbai police

Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of Ganesh mandals, said it was one of the quietest festival celebrations over the past decade.

“Unlike other cities, such as Pune, where HC orders were openly flouted, not a single DJ or sound-amplifying system was used this year. At Girgaum Chowpatty, since processions followed one another, noise from traditional instruments was amplified. However, all efforts to raise awareness noise pollution helped celebrate an environment-conscious festival in Mumbai,” said Girish Walawalkar, secretary, BSGSS.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 00:40 IST