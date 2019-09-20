Gas leak complaints in various parts of Mumbai

mumbai

Citizens from several areas of Mumbai complained of gas leak on Thursday night.

In a state of panic, citizens started complaining to the fire brigade and Mumbai Police, while some took to Twitter. Reports of foul smell came from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar, Andheri, Kandivli, Kurla and several other suburban areas.

A senior official from the disaster management cell said the source hadn’t been identified and several fire engines were sent to various areas and plants to inquire about the gas leak. “There is no confirmation from any agency so far,” he said. The BMC tweeted from its official handle: “We have received complaints from citizens about odour of some unknown gas in the eastern and western suburbs. MCGM has mobilised all agencies concerned. Nine fire engines have been mobilised at various places to find out source of leakage. For any queries, please call 1916 #MCGMUpdates.”

An official statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited said, “Since late evening, MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai. Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas.”

