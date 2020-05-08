Gathering held at Gymkhana in Bandra, alleges lawyer

mumbai

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:29 IST

An advocate recently approached the Bandra police station to file a complaint against Bandra gymkhana for allegedly holding a gathering to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the establishment, amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, a senior police officer from the police station said no complaint has been filed.

The gymkhana president did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Adil Khatri, an advocate, said that to celebrate 85th anniversary of the gymkhana, members gathered, sang and danced at the premises, even when the gymkhana was shut. A video of the event was posted on social media which was pulled down on Thursday.

“People can be seen dancing in the video, some of them are wearing masks, some are without it. Action should be taken against them,” said Khatri.

A source said the video was recorded on April 18.