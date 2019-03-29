Getting dirty water for a week, complain Kandivli (East) residents

More than 150 families residing in Ashok Nagar, Kandivli (East), have been receiving contaminated water since March 23. Residents, who have had to rely on water tankers to meet their daily needs, on Thursday, took to social media to express their outrage after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to locate the source of leakage from where sewage water has been entering the pipe.

Resident of Ashokgram complex in Kandivli who had first complained to the civic body on Monday, claimed BMC officers inspected the site several times. Sanjay Kurhade, assistant commissioner of the R South ward (Kandivli and Malad) said, “I have asked my ward staff to look into the matter on priority basis.”

Apoorva Dave, a resident of Ashokgram complex, told HT, “Ward officials are asking the society to place a valve in the inlet and drain out the contaminated water. This is not a permanent solution. BMC is trying to shrug off responsibility. They should check samples from different societies.” Dave said there are 150 families in his neighbourhood who’ve been facing this problem. Several other nearby societies have also complained to the BMC in the past week, said officials.

BMC has been supplying some of these buildings tankers for free, a ward official said. “We have now inserted a camera in the pipeline to locate the problem. We have flushed the pipeline to clean any contaminated waste,” said another officer.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:29 IST