Glitches since 2017, but same firm to manage FYJC admissions

Despite having a bad experience during the first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions for the past two academic years, the education department has decided to continue with the existing service provider for the upcoming admission season.

The Noida-based firm, which was appointed in 2017 for handling the online admissions portal, will handle the process this year as well.

In 2017, the state signed a two-year contract with the firm and had added a clause about giving it a year-long extension if needed.

“The state has decided to continue with the same firm, which means the same admissions portal will be continued this year as well. Also, it’s too late to hire a company as it requires floating a new tender and the paperwork that follows is time-consuming,” said an official from the education department.

In the coming weeks, colleges across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will register their seats for the admissions process that will begin shortly after Class 10 results are declared in June.

This year, more than 83% of seats in non-minority institutes will be reserved for Maratha quota and economically weaker sections (EWS). On March 7, the education department reduced the in-house quota by 10% to ensure that reservations do not cross 100%.

Although the same government resolution (GR) issued by the state mentioned that admissions to second-year junior college (SYJC) will be conducted online from this year, officials said the plan is yet to be implemented.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 03:40 IST