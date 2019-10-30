Goodwin Jewellers shutdown: 150 plaints in Vashi, 80 in Ambernath, 1012 in Vasai

mumbai

While the owners of Goodwin Jewellery Group promised clients that their money would be recovered, hundreds have filed complaints against Goodwin Jewellers, which shut down its branches last week without intimating clients and investors.

The probe into the allegations will be taken over by the Thane Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) on Wednesday.

EOW officers have already started collecting data from the various police stations where complaints have been filed since October 26.

Owners Sunil Kumar and Sudesh Kumar have been charged under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. The two are absconding.

By Monday evening, 69 complaints were lodged at Ramnagar police station against Goodwin Jewellers, which offered investment schemes in addition to selling gold and silver. As per complaints, the total losses add up to ₹3.87 crore so far.

In Thane, 105 complaints were registered at Naupada police station as of Monday and the alleged losses total ₹2.8 crore.

“More than 30 are still to be registered and the work is under process. We have sealed the store at Gadkari circle and are constantly registering the complaints,” said Anil Mangale, senior police inspector, Naupada police station.

In Vasai, losses may add up to as much as ₹20 crore, according to investor Girish Nair, who is helping to compile a list of complainants. He said many of the investors were retired. “We have received 1,012 applications till now,” said Nair.

“We had received around 200 complaints till Tuesday,” said Sudhir Dhayarkar, assistant inspector, Manikpur police station.

The case will be handed over to the EOW since multiple police stations have received complaints.

“Since the number of complaints increased in our area and there are complaints at other police stations in Thane, we have decided to hand over the case to the economic offences wing for further investigation,” said SP Aaher, senior police inspector, Ramnagar police station.

On Sunday, a video message from the owners of Goodwin Jewellers started circulating.

In it, the Kumar brothers said that they were in financial trouble “due to a family issue”, but that they will “come back and return everything. “We are doing the business since last 28 years and we have spent 23 years in Mumbai. We won’t cheat the families who supported and trusted us,” said Sunil in the video.

He said that they had contemplated surrendering to the police but didn’t because if they are caught, investors will not get their money back.

Aaher said the Kumar brothers have not been in touch with the police. Sources close the Kumar family have alleged the brothers have fled to the United Kingdom.

