Govt, industry to support 13 innovations that may help battle Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:11 IST

Amid Covid-19 spreading in areas across the country and the likelihood of community transmission, remote vital parameter monitoring systems and cold chain transport of viral swab samples in far-flung locations are among the 13 near deployment-ready products are set to get speedy support from the government and industry for speedy integration of the products into existing healthcare system.

These innovations including ventilators, air-and-surface sanitisers and gadget sanitisation methods have been chosen by an initiative led by Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) called Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator (C-CIDA).

“These indigenous innovations that have been gestating over the past eight or nine years are now emerging as solutions that are timely, affordable and effective. C-CIDA will facilitate immediate uptake of these innovations by the government and private sectors after customary certifications, and scale up support wherever necessary,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, director and chief executive officer of C-CAMP, an initiative of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

HT gives a glimpse of the start-ups and products:

Portable Ventilators

RespirAid by Biodesign Innovation Labs, Bengaluru is a low-cost portable, emergency and transport ventilation system. It is an automated respiratory assist device for critical patients.

Jeevan Lite by Aerobiosys Innovations, Hyderabad, another portable ventilator, is Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled which allows real-time transfer of data and remote operation. It can also work on battery and can be deployed in areas with erratic power supply.

Remote monitoring

MedIoTek Health Systems Pvt Ltd, Chennai; Cardiac Design Labs, Bengaluru; Nemocare, Hyderabad; and Dozee, Bengaluru are four start-ups that offer remote monitoring with a unified central platform especially in isolation wards and quarantine facilities.

Air purifier and sanitisation gadgets

LeafBox Technologies, Bengaluru has developed UVC (ultraviolet C) based air purifier and steriliser box. While the purifier covers 900sqft area, the steriliser box sanitizes gadgets and medical instruments.

Bengaluru-based Biomoneta has developed Zebox, which is a standalone plug-and-play decontamination technology for hospitals designed to trap and kill microbes in up to 150 sqft area within 10 minutes.

Clensta Technologies, Delhi offers a waterless, antiseptic and antimicrobial rub that can kill viruses within minutes.

Preventative interventions by Omicsgen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Kerala; and OMG Innovations LLP, Delhi have created gadget smart wipe and herbal, antimicrobial and antiviral sanitising air spray respectively.

Cold chain

Blackfrog Technologies Pvt Ltd, Manipal; and Tessol-Thermal Energy Service Solutions, Navi Mumbai offer temperature-controlled medical grade cold chain system that can ensure viral swab samples remain viable for longer, thus ensuring swab tests can be done from remote areas too.