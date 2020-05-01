GSB mandal offers ₹1-K aid to devotees

mumbai

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:30 IST

Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle, the richest Ganpati mandal in the city, has started a new scheme to help needy devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, trustees of the mandal announced the Covid-19 Sankatmukth aarthik sahakar scheme, wherein those in need will be provided with ₹1,000. The procedure to apply for the financial aid started on April 30.

“We have a record of the devotees who have earlier made any kind of donation to the mandal, be it ₹11 or ₹100. Those who have given donations are eligible to apply for the scheme,” said RG Bhatt, trustee of the mandal.

People from the committee who are in touch with the donors will inform them about the scheme and the announcement has also been published on social media.

“We are a trust and in difficult times, it is our duty to help devotees of Bappa who have always believed in him as a wish-fulfilling idol,” said Bhatt.

The mandal had earlier provided financial help of ₹5,000 each to 800 people from the community.

“Ganpati mandals have so far donated an amount worth ₹35 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Fund. The GSB mandal at Wadala is also providing food packets to the needy,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of all Ganpati mandals in the city.