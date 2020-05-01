e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / GSB mandal offers ₹1-K aid to devotees

GSB mandal offers ₹1-K aid to devotees

mumbai Updated: May 01, 2020 23:30 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle, the richest Ganpati mandal in the city, has started a new scheme to help needy devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, trustees of the mandal announced the Covid-19 Sankatmukth aarthik sahakar scheme, wherein those in need will be provided with ₹1,000. The procedure to apply for the financial aid started on April 30.

“We have a record of the devotees who have earlier made any kind of donation to the mandal, be it ₹11 or ₹100. Those who have given donations are eligible to apply for the scheme,” said RG Bhatt, trustee of the mandal.

People from the committee who are in touch with the donors will inform them about the scheme and the announcement has also been published on social media.

“We are a trust and in difficult times, it is our duty to help devotees of Bappa who have always believed in him as a wish-fulfilling idol,” said Bhatt.

The mandal had earlier provided financial help of ₹5,000 each to 800 people from the community.

“Ganpati mandals have so far donated an amount worth ₹35 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Fund. The GSB mandal at Wadala is also providing food packets to the needy,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of all Ganpati mandals in the city.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news