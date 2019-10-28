Guard found with throat slit in Powai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:26 IST

A security guard allegedly murdered his 22-year-old colleague on Sunday by slitting his throat in the parking area of a Powai housing society they were employed at. Powai police have registered a case of murder against the accused and are on the lookout for him.

According to the police, the victim, Ankit Singh, was a resident of Nallasopara and was working as a security guard in a building at Tunga village on Saki Vihar road, Powai, since a year. “The accused had moved here from another site a month back,” said assistant commissioner of police Milind Khetale.

The incident came to light around 2pm on Sunday when the police got a call from a resident. “Singh’s body was lying in a pool blood in the parking area of the building,” said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10. Singh was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

“The motive behind the murder is not clear yet. We have been questioning a few guards to get some leads,” added Goyal.

“No one in the building heard their fight so it is not clear what provoked the accused to kill Singh. He has been missing after the murder. We have all the details of the accused and a police team has gone out to nab him,” added Khetale.

