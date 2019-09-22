Guru Nanak’s slippers to be on display in Mumbai

mumbai

In the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, members of the Sikh community are holding a procession, carrying relics of the guru across India. These includes kharaun (wooden slippers) worn by the guru, a stone used by him to serve people and the holy book Guru Grant Sahib, among other items.

The procession, which started on August 1 from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, has travelled across 18 states in India and entered the city on Sunday. The relics will be put on display at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz on Monday.

The special ‘palkhi’ or chariot, carrying the devotees and relics, will then continue towards Gujarat and conclude at Kartarpur on November 12, observed as Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Nankana Sahib is the birth place of Guru Nanak and this is the first procession of its kind to be carried out since Independence. “The concept is similar to what used to happen in the old days, when people would go around various villages, beating drums and making important announcements. Now, we are taking the procession across the country to declare the start of festivities for Guru Nanakji’s 550th year birth anniversary celebrations,” said Manmohan Singh, the general secretary of Sri Guru Singh Sabha (Dadar gurudwara), the apex body of gurudwaras in the city.

Singh added that the community was delighted to get the blessings of their religious leader, adding, however, that there was no way to confirm when the slippers were used by Guru Nanak.

“Not everyone from the community can make it to Pakistan to take blessings of Guru Nanak. This is why this yatra has been arranged. But it is not only for the Sikh community. Members of all communities are welcome to join,” said Inderjit Singh Sethi, president of Gurdwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar.

