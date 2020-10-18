Gyms, fitness centres in Maharashtra to reopen from Dussehra

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:21 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday declared that gyms and fitness centres can restart operations from Dussehra, on October 25. Thackeray, however, said that steam baths, saunas, zumba and yoga classes will remain closed till further orders.

CM made the announcement after the representatives of gyms and fitness centres during a virtual interaction with Thackeray assured that the standard operating procedure (SOP) declared by the state government will be followed strictly.

The SOP has been together prepared by the state health department, medical experts and owners of gyms and fitness centres. It mandates that gyms and fitness centres will permit a limited number of members at a time and that trainers and managing officers will undergo Covid-19 tests at regular intervals, among other measures.

“Gyms and fitness centres work to keep citizens healthy, but we have to take all the precautions to ensure that the problem (spread of Covid-19) does not escalate. There is a significant number of gyms in the state and hence the SOP prepared by the state will have to be strictly followed. The responsibility of following the SOP will be on the owners and those found violating them will have to face strict action,” the CM said during the interaction.

Thackeray said that there is a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the state. However, the CM emphasised on ensuring that care needs to be taken to prevent a second wave, as seen in several European countries.

“Covid-19 cases are declining and the state government is also relaxing several restrictions. But we have to be very careful, and take the situation in European countries as a case in point. We cannot afford to become careless with more relaxations coming in,” Thackeray said.

Gym and fitness centres in the state have been closed since March 23, after a complete lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. After the state began lifting the restrictions, gym and fitness centre owners have been demanding that they be allowed to reopen the amenities. However, as a large number of people visit gyms and fitness centres, the CM was not keen to resume operations.

The state government had recently allowed metro services to resume operations in a graded manner from Monday. Business-to-business exhibitions, local weekly markets (including those of animals) have been allowed to start from Thursday. With all the necessary Covid-19 precautions in place, the government has also permitted public libraries to function.