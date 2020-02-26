Harassment plaint: ‘Why no action against ex-BJP MLA?’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:45 IST

Deputy chairman of the legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday directed the state to investigate why no action has been taken over two previous complaints by a Mira-Bhayander woman corporator alleging harassment by Narendra Mehta, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA), who recently quit the party. A video clip allegedly of the ex-MLA surfaced on Tuesday. Despite repeated attempts, Mehta was unavailable for a comment.

Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande raised the question, seeking to know from home minister Anil Deshmukh if an FIR was lodged based on the woman’s allegations that she was being harassed by Mehta, and her and her son’s life were in danger. “I took an update on the issue. The woman corporator did not make a formal complaint with the police on Tuesday. She has assured me she will file a complaint on Wednesday. Following this, strict action will be taken against Mehta after investigation.”

Gorhe then intervened, saying, “I also spoke to the corporator on Wednesday morning. She told me she made two complaints about the harassment she faced at Mehta’s hands earlier, in July 2019, and in 2016, but no action was taken. I am directing the home department to find out why no action was taken. This must not be tolerated.”

Mehta was an MLA from Mira-Bhayander when those complaints surfaced. He lost the elections in 2019. Gorhe said, “I recall that he had spoken elaborately on his contribution and good work for Maharashtra and the government.”