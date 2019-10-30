Have other options, says Shiv Sena

mumbai

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:26 IST

As the power tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena intensified on Tuesday, the latter claimed it had ‘other options’ open, if the BJP delays government formation. The Sena is engaged in a tussle with the BJP to milk the BJP’s below-par performance and secure a better bargain.

In a veiled threat to withdraw from the alliance, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: “[Sena chief] Uddhav Thackeray ji has said we have other options too, but we don’t want to do the sin of accepting that alternative. The Shiv Sena has always done the politics of truth, we are not hungry for power. We cannot murder democracy. The party wants all pre-poll agreements to be fulfilled.”

The contentious issue between the saffron allies, who have 161 MLAs and support of independents, is the sharing of the CM post on a rotational basis. In the 288-strong legislative Assembly, results for which were declared on October 24, the BJP won 105 seats and its ally Shiv Sena 56.

Sensing opportunity after the BJP’s below-par performance in the Assembly polls, the Sena, which was unhappy playing the junior partner in the government, had demanded the chief minister’s post for 2.5 years and sought a power-sharing deal in writing from the central leadership of the BJP. It also wanted plum portfolios in lieu for the support for government formation. Senior party functionaries said they have sought a plan from the BJP on what they intend to offer the Shiv Sena.

Raut also took a swipe at BJP’s alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) to form a government in Haryana. The Sena leader praised Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar for “creating” an environment against the BJP in the recently concluded state polls. Interestingly, Pawar has said that his party was going to occupy the Opposition benches, as per the mandate given by voters.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to reporters in his hometown Karad on Tuesday said that as of now, there was no proposal from the Shiv Sena seeking Congress’s support to form the government. He said if the Sena comes with such a proposal, the party will discuss it with the party president and with alliance partner NCP.

Raut, who edits the party mouthpiece Saamana, was criticised by the chief minister on Tuesday and said the paper works to derail the talks between the saffron parties. Later, Raut came down heavily on Fadnavis over his statements on 50:50 formula. “I did not hear what the CM said. If he is saying that the ’50-50 formula’ was never discussed, I think we need to change the definition of truth. What was discussed is known by all. The media was present,” Raut said.

Following the CM’s statement, the Sena functionaries have started circulating a video clip of the press conference where Fadnavis had said there would be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the two allies.

Party functionaries said that Thackeray, who shares a good personal rapport with Fadnavis, did not like the CM’s statement. “This is not how allies behave. There are rumours that the BJP is attempting to break the Sena by engineering a defection; they are saying key leaders are in touch with the BJP. We suffered such behaviour for the past five years. We are not asking for anything new. The chief minister himself announced it in the press conference that there will be equal distribution of power and post,” a Sena leader, requesting anonymity.

Party insiders said they would wait for the BJP leadership to reach out to the Sena. The Sena has insisted that the agreement will be finalised only after a meeting between Shah and Thackeray. The BJP’s newly-elected MLAs will meet on Wednesday to elect the leader of the House. However, BJP national president Amit Shah is not coming to Mumbai on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:26 IST