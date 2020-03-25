Hawkers can be allowed in cities only after intimating BMC ward offices

mumbai

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:36 IST

To prevent overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked housing societies and residential complexes with more than 100 flats to accommodate vegetable and fruit sellers in their society compound for fixed hours daily.

BMC officials said that societies willing to go ahead with the arrangement can email their local ward offices. The civic body is also marking pitches for buyers to stand. In Mulund, the BMC has identified eight housing complexes for the plan. Kishore Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner, T Ward, which covers Mulund, said, “We have identified a few societies where hawkers can sit during the lockdown period. We are expecting response from societies and hawkers starting Thursday.”

In areas such as Parel and Worli, the BMC is drawing boundary lines outside medical shops and grocery stores, where buyers need to wait. Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner, F South Ward, which includes areas such as Parel and Prabhadevi, said, “The societies can write to us.”

However, only licensed hawkers will be allowed within the complexes. Several wards are also asking hawkers not to sit at designated spots, but instead use trolleys for mobile hawking. Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner of R/North Ward, which covers Dahisar and Borivali, said, “If hawkers are mobile, all buildings can be covered, ensuring minimal crowding.”