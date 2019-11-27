e-paper
HC: Developers can complete project on Pune wall collapse site

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:41 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) allowed two developers to complete their project at Kondhwa in Pune, months after the construction work undertaken by them was stopped by the civic body following a wall collapse that claimed 15 lives on June 29. The HC was hearing a petition on November 20 filed by Kunal Housing and Alcon Land Marks, challenging the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) stop-work notice over the construction work at the site.

PMC had first issued a show-cause notice to the developers on the ground that shoring and strutting were not carried out during the excavation of the basement. The engineers also said that the distance from the nearby building to the site was insufficient, following which a stop-work notice was issued.

The developers challenged the notice in the court. PMC in its response stated that the construction of four wings and two bungalows, was completed at the site, while another wing was under construction. The civic body also pointed out that the bungalows had access through a narrow lane which passed by the under-construction building, putting the occupants under risk.

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and BP Colabawalla struck down the stop-work notice after the builder submitted that there was a six-metre-wide road passing through an adjoining plot of land, which can be used as a safe passage. They added that no shoring and strutting was required.

