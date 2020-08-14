e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping minor

HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping minor

mumbai Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:06 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

Apprehending that his future may be spoilt in company of hardened criminals if sent to regular prison on becoming 21-years old, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Monday granted bail to an accused, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime and was tried by a regular court for raping a minor. The court had remanded him in a borstal school in Nashik.

“Having regard to the tender age of the appellant and looking to the aspect that soon he would be 21 years of age, it would be appropriate to suspend the sentence passed by the trial court,” said justice Shrkant Kulkarni while granting bail to the Nandurbar resident.

“If he is allowed to be remanded in prison (after he turns 21), there is every possibility that he may mix-up with hardened criminals and his future may be ruined,” the judge added.

Though a juvenile at the time of the incident, the accused was tried by a regular court instead of the juvenile justice board. On February 14, 2019, an additional sessions judge at Nandurbar convicted him under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

The court had sentenced him to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for the offence under the Pocso Act and three years’ jail term under the IPC.

He then filed an application seeking bail during pendency of his appeal against the conviction, apprehending that he will be shifted to a regular prison on turning 21-year-old. His lawyer pointed out that he would be 21-year-old soon and it was necessary to suspend his sentence and release him on bail considering his tender age and the fact that he will come in contact with hardened criminals if he was allowed to be shifted to regular jail.

Justice Kulkarni accepted the argument and ordered for his release on bail on furnishing personal bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of the same amount.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In