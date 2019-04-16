Heatstroke in Maharashtra kills two

Two people died, while 89 have been hospitalised because of heatstroke in Maharashtra in the past one month. Heatstroke is caused by overheating of the body (temperature rising to 40°C or above), usually by prolonged exposure to heat or physical exertion in high temperatures. From the last week of March to April 10, the average temperatures in the state rose to 38°C-44°C. From April 11, changing wind pattern and surface heating during the day, and the presence of weather systems in northwestern parts of India led to light rain and thundershowers in the evening in parts of south-central Maharashtra, Konkan and isolated areas of central Maharashtra, leading to a marginal drop in temperatures.

The public health department recently confirmed that 40-year-old labourer Devaram Nathhu Bheel’s death in Dhulia on March 30 was because of the heat. After working at a farm in the noon, Bheel sat under a tree as he felt uneasy. He lost consciousness and was taken to a district hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. An 80-year-old woman from Aurangabad was the first person to die of heatstroke in the state, in the last week of March.

The hospitalisations have been reported in Nagpur, Akola, Latur and other districts of central and eastern Maharashtra.

Last year, 538 people had to be hospitalised and two died because of heatstroke. A majority of cases (141) were reported from Nagpur.

Dr P Awte, state surveillance officer, said that even this year, Nagpur (67) has reported maximum cases, followed by Akola (12), Latur (7), Aurangabad (2) and Nashik (1). “We are receiving weekly weather conditions and prediction data from the India Meteorology Department (IMD), based on which we are sending advisories to the affected districts. In our primary and secondary care public hospitals, we have created air-conditioned rooms for patients of heatstroke and residents are advised to avoid stepping out from noon to 3pm and reduce the intake of carbonated drinks, alcohol, tea and coffee, which reduce water levels in the body,” said Dr Awte.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 00:32 IST