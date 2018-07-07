Heavy rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan Region; central line trains delayed

While Mumbai city has been experiencing bouts of heavy rainfall, incessant downpour in the surrounding areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since Friday night has led to water-logging in several localities in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli and Badlapur, and local train delays on the central line.

Weekend forecast The India Meteorological Department has forecast scattered heavy rainfall, with very heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai and the surrounding areas, including Thane and Palghar for the rest of the weekend.

Train services between Badlapur and Kalyan stations on the Central Railway (CR) were disrupted in the morning because of water-logging. “Due to heavy rainfall and low visibility, services between Badlapur and Kalyan were affected. Water-logging on rail tracks between Vitthalwadi and Kalyan stations resulted in the suspension of services in the morning, but they resumed at 11.30am,” a CR official said.

“All services on CR are now running with some delay,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, CR.

Railway officials said water-logging between Chowk and Karjat stations also led to some outstation trains being diverted to the Karjat-Kalyan route instead of Karjat-Panvel.

The water in Ulhas river rose to warning levels on Saturday morning, the Thane district irrigation department said. By 9am, water levels in two of the major weirs in Ulhas river had touched warning levels. “If heavy rainfall continues, water levels may reach the danger mark,” said Umesh Chandra Pawar, executive engineer, irrigation department.

“We have received a message from the irrigation department that water levels of Ulhas river and Badlapur dam have touched warning levels. The civic disaster management team is on alert, if there is a need,” said an officer from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), who did not wish to be named.

It’s been raining heavily in the Kalyan-Dombivli region since Friday night, and several localities have got water-logged. So far, five tree fall incidents have been reported. Water-logging was reported near Patripool bridge and near Kamladevi college in Khadegolivali in Kalyan (east), at the station road, Shivaji Chowk and Mohammad Ali Chowk in Kalyan (west), on the Kalyan- Badlapur highway, and in Milap Nagar and Sudarshan Nagar in Dombivli.

Thane has received 42 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, and there’s water-logging and traffic congestion in Majiwada, Ghodbunder and Teen Haath Naka.

Traffic on the Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar route was closed on Saturday morning after water levels of a river in Kishor village rose and flooded the road. “This particular route has been closed to traffic due to heavy rainfall since Friday night. We have deployed traffic cops to divert vehicles on this route,” said a traffic police officer from Kalyan, requesting anonymity.