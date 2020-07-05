e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged

Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs.

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 10:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai
On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai (ANI/Twitter)
         

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs “with possibility of heavy falls” at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city, including Hindmata in Central Mumbai, and Chembur in eastern suburbs.

The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.

The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also received very heavy rains.

Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region.

On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier said.

tags
top news
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Delhi LG Anil Baijal inaugurates world’s ‘largest’ Covid care centre
Delhi LG Anil Baijal inaugurates world’s ‘largest’ Covid care centre
Modern day humans inherited DNA linked to Covid-19 from Neandarthals: Study
Modern day humans inherited DNA linked to Covid-19 from Neandarthals: Study
LIVE: Rajasthan’s Covid-19 cases inch towards 20,000 with 224 fresh cases
LIVE: Rajasthan’s Covid-19 cases inch towards 20,000 with 224 fresh cases
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In