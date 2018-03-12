Heavy security in south Mumbai; police say they won’t let farmers march from Azad Maidan

The Mumbai police have deployed heavy security in and around south Mumbai, especially Azad Maidan, where the farmers have halted, and Vidhan Bhavan, on Monday, to ensure there are no untoward incidents.

The police said the farmers would not be allowed to proceed from Azad Maidan, and that they are prepared to restrict them. A delegation of farmers is expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and present their demands around noon.

A team of around 550 police personnel in uniform are on guard in south Mumbai, including two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police, 58 women cops and 282 policemen with lathis.

Apart from the police, 11 units of the State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Force have been deployed.

“We have deployed bandobast in entire south Mumbai, towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as more farmers are expected to arrive in the city to join the march,” said Vasant Varkhe, senior police inspector of Azad Maidan police station.