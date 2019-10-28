High scores, but yet to get seat: Grade system leaves BEd aspirants confused

mumbai

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:12 IST

Applicants of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) courses in Maharashtra are finding it difficult to secure a seat in colleges of their choice, despite scoring high marks in the common entrance test (CET). Despite the fact that colleges across the state have completed two rounds of admissions, several students complained that a new system for the conversion of grade points into marks has left them confused.

An aspirant who scored 90 out of 150 was allotted a seat in a south Mumbai college, but had to give up the seat as the marks entered in the admission portal did not match the new system. “In the first merit list, I was allotted a seat in a college of my preference. But when I approached the college, they denied my admission, stating that the marks I had entered in the portal did not tally in their system,” said the aspirant, who did not want to be identified.

She has not been allotted seats in the subsequent rounds and has been waitlisted by other colleges.

The aspirant recently graduated from St Xavier’s College in Dhobi Talao, which gives results in grade points. As the state CET cell only accepts marks, the grade points have to be converted while filling out the application forms. For this purpose, the portal provides a grade converter. Students can also get a conversion certificate from their respective colleges.

However, this conversion of grade points to marks has left many candidates confused. “I entered my marks on the portal based on my conversion certificate. But when I was allotted a seat in the first merit list, the college refused to admit me, stating that my marks were not in accordance with the CET cell’s system. It is so confusing,” said another B Ed candidate in the city.

State CET cell commissioner AE Rayate said, “Candidates can edit their marks. We have advised all candidates who come to us to edit their marks according to the new system.” All candidates that are not allotted seats in the merit lists will be eligible for admissions during the institutional rounds, he said.

Earlier this month, undergraduate law aspirants faced a similar problem. According to a new rule, candidates who had edited their submitted application forms mid-way through the admission process were placed at the bottom of the merit list, irrespective of their scores in the entrance test. As a result, students with higher scores were placed below those who had scored less, the students had claimed.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:12 IST