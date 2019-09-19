Home shopping channel duped of ₹10.42cr; 3 from delivery firm booked

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:31 IST

The director of a Bandra-based product delivery service provider and two others have been booked for allegedly cheating a popular 24-hour home shopping channel of ₹10.42 crore. DB Marg police station has registered a first information report, a copy of which HT has.

The accused service provider managed the deliveries of the complainant company’s products to its customers and collected cash payments.

However, instead of giving the money to the complainant company, the service provider used it for other expenses. Officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) are now investigating the case.

The complainant, Bhagwan Joshi, 49, who is the head of the finance department of the shopping channel, in his complaint to the police, has stated that his company had given the job of delivery of products to Tanvi Express Logistics Pvt Ltd.

In his statement, Joshi alleged that from April 2015 to August 2016, Tanvi Express Logistics did not submit payments of 37,745 orders worth ₹10.42 crore.

The company followed the matter with the director of Tanvi Express Logistics, Sandip Mohite, who after few months issued 20 cheques worth ₹10.20 crore to the complainant company.

However, when the company deposited 15 of the 20 cheques, they bounced due to insufficient funds in the account.

After repeated follow-ups with Mohite did not yield any results, the complainant company approached the police and filed a complaint at DB Marg police station on September 11. The case was later transferred to the EOW.

The EOW has booked Mohite, his wife Vaishali, and one Prashant Rane, on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

“The agreement terms and conditions between the complainant and the accused, all the products orders and transactions are being scrutinised and the process of securing evidence is underway,” said an EOW officer.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:31 IST