Hotels feed patients and medical students in lockdown

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:20 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
A number of big hotels have come to the rescue of people admitted to the coronavirus quarantine facilities in the city and the medical students attending to them. Taj Hotel has joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide free foods to the patients in Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and three medical colleges - Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC), Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and TN Medical College. Earlier, another five star hotel was supplying food to patients in the isolation ward of the hospital at a concessional rate.

