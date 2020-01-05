How Thane resident’s hunger pangs signalled vada pav startup

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 01:02 IST

The traffic vada pav, a concept by Gaurav Londhe, 30, to provide hygienic and neatly wrapped savoury at traffic signals has turned out to be a hit with daily commuters.

Londhe worked with a food delivery company until September and got little time to have a proper meal.

“Often, while I waited at the signals, I would think of utilising this time and grabbing a meal. But the food served at signals are unhygienic and oily,” said Londhe. This is when he thought out of the box and came up with the idea. He soon quit his job and used the money he received from the provident fund to start the business.

After a month of research, he rented out a small kitchen in Wagale Estate and kick-started his endeavour from November 2019. “The vadas are made by my mother. We use good quality refined oil and package them neatly. They are freshly prepared and served at signals,” added Londhe. On an average, Londhe sells 50-70 vada pavs a day.

One of the customers, Riya Shetty, 35, resident of Kolshet, who often has to wait for long at Teen Haath Naka signal during peak hours, is always on the lookout for some quick fix to beat hunger pangs.

The traffic vada pav served hygienically in a box with a tissue and small bottle of water for ₹20, has become a saviour.

“I saw the men dressed in orange t-shirts selling vada pav. Their regular presence at the signal made me curious. On trying out, I found them to be warm and fresh. They are served in boxes and this makes it easier for commuters to eat while waiting in the traffic,” said Shetty.

Londhe plans to expand to other signals and get a bigger kitchen. He wants to keep the price reasonable and in the future, includes more items. “Initially, it was a struggle as people were sceptical to try it out. But it picked up after two weeks. I serve only during evening peak hours from 6pm to 10pm so that the freshness is maintained,” said Londhe.