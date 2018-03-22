Huge fire guts 45 shanties in Navi Mumbai slum; no one injured

A massive fire broke out in a slum near Takka village in Panvel, gutting at least 45 shanties in the early hours of Thursday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

“The fie started at Vaidu Wadi slum around 12.10am when most of the residents were sleeping. Some of the residents raised an alarm and people vacated their shanties,” said Sandhya Bawankule, deputy municipal commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“Fire brigade officials reached the spot within a few minutes. It took them around three hours to douse the blaze. After that, they started cooling operations,” she said.

Sources said the fire started after two LPG cylinders exploded in one of the shanties, spread rapidly to other shanties and soon engulfed the entire area. Police and fire brigade officials, however, have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.