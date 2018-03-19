Fire breaks out in godown in Mumbai; 3 workers suffer minor injuries

A fire broke out in a godown at Maharashtra Compound in Govandi’s Baiganwadi area on Monday afternoon. Three workers in the godown have sustained minor injuries, officials with the disaster management department said.

“The three men jumped out of the building and saved themselves,” said a fire department official, who did not wish to be named.

The fire started around 1.25pm and engulfed the ground floor of the 10,000 sq ft godown. Within 15 minutes, fire department officials declared it to be a major fire. The godown was being used to store tiles and clothes.

Twelve fire tenders and two water tankers are currently at the spot, officials added. The fire was brought under control by 3pm.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.