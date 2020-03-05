e-paper
Hyperloop project is being studied: Urban development minister

mumbai Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:12 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

A little over a month after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the Pune to Mumbai hyperloop can be planned after it is successful in another country, the state on Wednesday
said it was studying the cost, land acquisition, risk assessment and planning for the project.

Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said in reply to Congress member of legislative Council Sharad Ranpise, “The Maharashta infrastructure development enabling authority is currently examining the financial cost, land acquisition, and risk assessment and planning for the project.”

When asked if a meeting between the chief minister and British businessman
Richard Branson of Virgin Group was organised on December 12, 2019 to discuss the project, Shinde said in his reply, “Yes this meeting was organised, and they took a review of work to be done for the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop.”

The Pune Metropolitan Region development authority (PMRDA) will be incharge of the project, which will be implemented through a public-private partnership though Swiss Challenge method, Shinde added.

The previous BJP-led government first announced the hyperloop between Pune and Mumbai to reduce travel time between the two cities.

However, Ajit Pawar said in January, “The state does not have the bandwidth to experiment with a project like the hyperloop and will focus on development and strengthening of other transport projects. When the hyperloop is successful in another country, we can do it too.”

