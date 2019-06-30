IED found outside Navi Mumbai school: CCTV footage leads ATS to two suspects

After a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Kalamboli earlier this month, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have narrowed their suspects down to two accused. Officials said that more than one person was involved in the plot and the IED suggests the maker of the device was trained.

On June 17, the watchman of New Sudhagad School in Kalamboli reported a thermocol box placed on an abandoned handcart, outside the school. A police team along with the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) reached the spot and found a three-inch thick cement block which had four wires attached to an analogue clock inside the box. A 12-volt battery was connected to the device, said an ATS official.

Another ATS official said that upon examining the IED and timer, it seems to have been made by a trained bomb maker.

The ATS were able to identify the shop from which the battery was bought, but the buyer’s name and address mentioned in the bill turned out to be fake. Scouring through CCTV footage in the area, the ATS noticed that on June 16, a helmet-wearing man on a bike was seen scouting around the school.

A few hours later, a man wearing a blue kurta and jeans was seen pushing a handcart with the box on it. His face was covered and CCTV footage showed the handcart being left on the footpath outside the school, said ATS sources. After walking away from the school, CCTV footage showed the suspect get on an auto-rickshaw.

The police tried to trace the bike seen on camera, but the registration number was fake. They were, however, able to locate the autorickshaw driver who told the police that the man had got on saying he wanted to go to Panvel. However, as soon as the auto reached the highway, he asked the driver to stop and got off. According to the driver, the suspect spoke Hindi and may not be from the vicinity, said ATS officials.

“One of the suspects was later captured in the CCTV footage at Kamothe signal on the same bike,” said an ATS official. The bike’s silencer was different so we are trying to find out if anyone has registered a bike theft case. One team is searching the owner of handcart while another is verifying the bike.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 01:39 IST