IIT-B calls for peace in Delhi

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:12 IST

The students of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B)protested against the violence in the areas of northeast Delhi on Monday evening. The students gathered in groups and walked across the campus holding placards appealing for peace in the national capital.

“It was a peaceful protest held by hundreds of IIT-B students and faculty members. We divided ourselves into small groups and walked across the campus asking fence-sitters to join in and send out a message of peace in Delhi,” said a protesting student.

Pictures of those who lost their lives in the violence as well as their family members were put up across the campus. The students appealed to the people of Delhi to give peace a chance.

“We want the government to take action against those involved in inciting violence in the localities of northeast Delhi and organising mob attacks on anti-CAA protestors,” said a student.