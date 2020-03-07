e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B students, faculty attempt to make Wikipedia gender equal

IIT-B students, faculty attempt to make Wikipedia gender equal

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:12 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

In the run-up to International Women’s Day, students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) are hosting a four-day ‘WikiGap’ edit-a-thon, an event organised by the Consulate General of Sweden that gathers people around the world to add more content to Wikipedia about women icons, experts and role models in various fields.

The event organised in association with Wikimedia India, Idobro Impact Solutions and Centre for Policy Studies, commenced on Friday with an introductory session and will conclude on March 9, a day after the International Women’s Day.

According to a statement by the institute, there are four times more articles about men than women on Wikipedia, globally. To bridge this gap in representation of women, the WikiGap edit-a-thon will engage students and staff from several departments of IIT-B to write on the theme ‘Women in Sciences, Politics and Social Empowerment’.

“Women have made enormous contributions in sciences, politics and social empowerment and continue to do so. Yet the recognition for these women is not as widespread as it should be,” said Swati Patankar, dean (international relations) and a faculty in the department of bio-science and bio-engineering at IIT-B.

Rahul Deshmukh, president of Wikimedia India, said, while an almost equal number of men and women read content on Wikipedia, very few women edit content.

“Through WikiGap, Sweden aims to bridge the gender gap on Wikipedia,” Bjorn Holmgren, consul, consulate general of Sweden, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a road painting event for students at IIT-B campus on Friday courted controversy after unknown persons blackened a painting of a burqa-clad woman depicting the Shaheen Bagh protests in New Delhi. Another painting of the institute’s name written in Urdu, too, was blackened.

top news
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news