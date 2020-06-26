e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-Bombay’s autumn semester classes to be conducted online

IIT-Bombay’s autumn semester classes to be conducted online

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:18 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has decided to go completely online to conduct the classes for the next semester of the new academic year.

The institute’s senate on Wednesday had decided that the autumn semester will be conducted online in the interest of the students’ safety.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B, said that the senate’s decision to conduct online classes is applicable only for the autumn semester.

“Online classes could entail classes in all possible virtual forms. The modality for each lecture will be decided by the course instructor,” said Chaudhuri.

The institute has been shut since March 14, followed by the announcement of an early summer vacation from April 1 to May 31. However, owing to continuing lockdown, classes haven’t resumed yet.

While the classes for the spring semester of 2020 had been concluded prior to the lockdown, the exams for the semester were pending.

On May 17, the administration announced an elaborate scheme to do away with spring semester exams and promote students based on their scores of the previous semester.

Now with the autumn semester set to begin soon, the institute administration is making all possible efforts to equip students for online classes.

In a first-of-its-kind campaign, the administration has been raising funds through crowdsourcing to provide information technology (IT) hardware such as laptops and broadband connectivity to students from marginalised communities. The institute aims to raise ₹5 crore through donations for the purpose.

“Our alumni have already provided a decent amount, but we still need more to make sure that no student is left out,” said Chaudhuri.

Donors will be entitled to tax benefits under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Meanwhile, around 70 final-year undergraduate and post-graduate students, who are currently residing in hostels due to the lockdown, have been asked to vacate the hostel premises to make room for students from the next academic year.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
India rejects as untenable Chinese claim on Ladakh’s Galwan valley
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
‘Nepal should be careful of China’: Central Tibet Administration warns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In